Khargone: 'Kanya Pujan' held at Anganwadi centres

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A kanya pujan and kanya bhoj was organised at the Anganwadi centre of Ward No 14 of Kasrawad on the last day of worshipping the girl child. Excise assistant commissioner Abhishek Tiwari and his wife performed Saraswati Puja after washing the feet of the girls and draping them with chunari.

District panchayat CEO Divyank Singh and Tiwari distributed fruits, toys and books to the girls. Project officer Vijendra Bhalekar expressed gratitude towards the guests. Programme officer of Women and Child Development Ratna Sharma, Kasrawad janpad CEO Mohan Vaskle and other women were present in the programme.

Similarly, in Khargone Ward 01 Anganwadi Center No 01, Damkheda and Ward 21 Anganwadi Center 56 kanya pujan and kanya bhoj was organised.

Various social workers were present in the programme, sector supervisor Harjit Kaur Bhatia, anganwadi workers Seema Kumrawat, Rina Patidar and Sandhya Kochle and Anganwadi assistants Manjula Kochle, Ranjana Pagare were present.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 10:08 PM IST