Navi Mumbai: Social activist demands public suggestion for the NMMC budget

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, February 04, 2023, 02:47 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: On the line of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) which is run by an administrator, common citizens' suggestions should be sought, demands social activist Vikas Sorte.

Since there is no public representative for the last three years, there has been no representation of the common citizen’s issue. The civic administration should invite suggestions for the NMMC budget from the citizens, Sorte said.

Sorte added that NMMC has been under the administrative rule for the last three years and it is being managed by the commissioner as an administrator.

"Being an administrative regime, there are no corporators in the corporation. So, there is no platform to present the problems and demands of the citizens of the ward," he said.

