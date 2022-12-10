Navi Mumbai: Snake lover rescues 10-foot Indian Rat snake trapped in a fishing net at Nerul jetty

Adarsh Wadkar with the 10-foot Indian Rat snake he rescued at Nerul jetty |

Navi Mumbai: A snake lover or sarpmitra or snake lover Adarsh Wadkar saved an Indian Rat snake (Dhamana) after the reptile was struck in a fishing net early this week. It took around 40 minutes for Wadkar to rescue the snake.

Adarsh Wadkar was informed by the locals

Early this week, a 10-foot long Dhamana (India rat snake) snake was noticed that it was trapped in a fishing net and could not come itself near Nerul jetty. A local informed Wadkar who also lives in Navi Mumbai rushed to the site immediately.

After reaching there, Wadkar pulled out the snake stuck in the net after around 40 minutes of continuous efforts. Later, Dhamana (Indian rat snake) breed snake was released into the environment and given a new life.

Wadkar's advice to the locals

Wadkar informed that in case people notice a snake in their vicinity, he advised people should not touch or try to handle it as it can be dangerous. He advised calling any expert who will rescue the snake.

