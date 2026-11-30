Navi Mumbai-Sindhudurg Daily Flights Cut Travel Time To Nearly 5 Hours; New Air Link Offers Faster Access To Konkan | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The newly launched daily flight service between Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) and Sindhudurg Chipi Airport (SDW) has effectively halved door-to-door travel time between the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Maharashtra’s coastal tourism hub.

Travellers commuting from Mumbai’s northern and eastern suburbs – who previously endured over 11 hours on the congested Mumbai-Goa highway or a 10-hour overnight train journey – can now reach Sindhudurg city in roughly five to five-and-a-half hours, including airport transit and terminal procedures.

The seven-days-a-week morning flight service covers the aerial distance in 1 hour and 10 minutes. Based on an operational schedule featuring a 7.55am departure from NMIA and a 9.05am arrival at Chipi, an end-to-end transit breakdown demonstrates substantial time savings across key MMR nodes.

From Borivali, reaching NMIA takes an average of 1 hour and 15 minutes. Combined with 1 hour and 30 minutes for check-in and security, 1 hour and 10 minutes of flying time, 30 minutes for arrival checkout, and a 55min road transfer from Chipi Airport to Sindhudurg city, the total journey takes 5 hours and 20 minutes.

From Thane, a 50min road commute to NMIA brings the complete end-to-end journey down to 4 hours and 55 minutes.

The aerial bridge has seen immediate uptake, recording 100% seat occupancy on both inbound and outbound legs on its inaugural day. Aviation analysts note that the rapid sell-out underscores strong pent-up demand among tourists, government officials, and business travellers seeking a reliable alternative to multi-hour highway drives.

While commercial airfares on the sector range between Rs 3,500 and Rs 5,500 depending on booking windows, the route is backed by the central government’s regional connectivity scheme, UDAN, alongside state-level viability support. The Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) is providing viability gap funding of up to Rs 6,370 per seat to cap base fares at Rs 3,580 for the 374-km outbound leg from NMIA to Sindhudurg, and Rs 3,735 for the 388-km return flight – bringing effective subsidised fares down to around the Rs 3,500 mark. By comparison, a 3AC train ticket from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) costs an average of Rs 1,000.

Travelers pointed out that NMIA’s strategic integration with the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu), as well as suburban rail, bus and taxi networks across Navi Mumbai and Thane, allows inbound passengers from the Konkan coast to access South Mumbai and business districts like the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) without navigating traditional bottlenecks.

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