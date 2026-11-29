Car Veers Off Road And Lands On Matheran Railway Track Near Jummapatti In Karjat, All Four Occupants Escape Unhurt |

Navi Mumbai: A Maruti Suzuki WagonR veered off the road and landed on the Matheran railway track near Jummapatti in Karjat taluka on Sunday morning after its driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle. The car rammed into a rock beside the railway track, damaging the vehicle. However, the driver and three women travelling with him escaped without injuries.

Driver Allegedly Fails To Assess Road Conditions

The incident took place around 9.30 am on November 29. The car (MH-46-CU-6008) was being driven by Suraj Sunil Patel (26), a resident of Diksal in Karjat. According to the police, Patel allegedly failed to take into account the road conditions and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and onto the railway track.

Three women travelling in the car — Vipuli Ganpat Vaydande (31), Seema Ganpat Vaydande (38) and Shamal Mukund More — all residents of Badlapur in Thane district, were also unharmed.

"The driver allegedly lost control of the car, following which it went off the road and landed on the Matheran railway track. The vehicle collided with a rock beside the track. Fortunately, all four occupants escaped without any injuries," a Neral police officer said.

Following the incident, Neral police registered a case (CR No. 248/2026) under Sections 281 and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The driver was served a notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita on Sunday.

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