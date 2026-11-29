Maharashtra NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar Urges Supriya Sule To Oppose Delimitation Bill, Raises Concerns Over Sharad Pawar’s Political Legacy |

Mumbai: NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has written to party MP Supriya Sule, urging her to oppose the Delimitation Bill 2026 and vote against it. He has also called upon her to make the party's stand clear on the legislation immediately, amid growing criticism of Sharad Pawar and Sule over reports that the party may support the Bill.

Rohit Alleges Bjp Interference Through Party Insider

In his letter, Rohit Pawar said he was pained by the criticism directed at Sharad Pawar and Sule over the issue. He questioned why the party should become a partner in what he termed a "sin" allegedly orchestrated by the BJP by using a leader within their own ranks as an intermediary.

He said Sharad Pawar had devoted his life to Maharashtra, national interests and progressive ideology, and expressed concern that criticism was being directed at the veteran leader when his health did not permit him to publicly clarify his position.

Rohit Calls For Protecting Sharad Pawar’s Political Legacy

Rohit said decisions taken in Pawar's absence should not undermine his lifelong political legacy and progressive image. He stressed that it was the collective responsibility of party leaders to ensure that no stain was left on Pawar's political credentials.

Acknowledging that some MPs and MLAs in the party were considering joining the ruling establishment, Rohit said such leaders should be allowed to leave rather than allow their political ambitions to influence the party's stand. He added that public opinion, and not merely the views of elected representatives, should be considered while taking important decisions.

Appeal To Party Leaders To Uphold The Constitution

"MPs and MLAs must demonstrate that they will not betray the Constitution by bowing to pressure," he said, urging Sule to openly articulate her position.

Rohit further claimed that there was considerable public resentment in Maharashtra against the Bill and supporting it would amount to compromising the party's ideological principles.

Stating that he was firmly opposed to the legislation, Rohit urged all party MPs to vote against it and asked Sule to announce her opposition immediately. He also alleged that Sule was being made the face of the controversy while another party leader, whom he accused of acting as a BJP intermediary, was staying in the background.

Expressing confidence in Sule, Rohit said he had seen the emotions in her eyes and believed she shared his concerns but was facing pressure. He urged her to set aside the pressure and take a firm stand against the Bill.

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