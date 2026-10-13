Navi Mumbai Shooter Nutan Chaudhary Targets International Glory After DSO Silver Medal

Nutan Chaudhary balances Class XII studies with daily air rifle training as she prepares for state-level competition and pursues her international ambitions | AI Generated File Image

Navi Mumbai, October 13, 2026: She leaves home in the morning for the shooting centre in Vashi, spends two hours practising with her air rifle, follows it up with a workout and then heads to college for her Class XII science lectures.

For Nutan Chaudhary, a young shooter from a modest chawl in Ghansoli village, this demanding daily routine is another step towards her ultimate dream — representing India at international shooting competitions.

Having recently won a silver medal at the DSO competition, Nutan is now preparing for the state-level championship. She has also participated in national competitions in Bhopal and Delhi, gaining valuable experience as she works to improve her scores and compete at a higher level.

From School Talent Hunt To Shooting

Nutan's introduction to rifle shooting came in Class IX, when the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) organised a talent hunt through her school.

Although the civic body sponsored her for the first month, her continued training and participation in the sport have since been supported by Lakshya Shooting Club under the guidance of its founder and head coach, Suma Shirur.

The club sponsors her rifle and equipment, including her shooting jacket, trousers, shoes and innerwear, besides providing coaching and sports science support. This includes sports psychology sessions and physiotherapy, as well as expenses related to competitions, including travel, accommodation and food.

“Several sports were introduced to us when I was in Class IX, and I chose rifle shooting. Since then, I have been training regularly. I have participated in national competitions in Bhopal and Delhi, and I now want to improve my performance further,” Nutan said.

Precision And Discipline In Every Shot

Air rifle shooting demands far more than a steady hand. Shooters must maintain their position, regulate their breathing and concentrate on every shot while dealing with the pressure of competition.

Nutan trains to shoot 60 pellets at a target placed 10 metres away within the competition's time limit. Holding the same position for an extended period requires stamina, balance and mental discipline.

“We are trained to remain in one position and keep shooting. During a match, we have to complete 60 shots in one hour and 15 minutes, with the target placed 10 metres away. Our aim is to get the best possible score with every shot,” she said.

The maximum score in the format she is targeting is 630. Nutan said she has managed to score around 624 during practice sessions and hopes to achieve an even better result at the national level.

Her focus on improving those final few points reflects the precision the sport demands, where even a slight deviation can affect the final score.

Balancing Studies And Sporting Ambitions

The youngest of four siblings, Nutan comes from a family of modest means. Her father works at a company, while her mother is a homemaker. All four siblings studied in municipal schools, and her two elder sisters are pursuing engineering courses.

Balancing Class XII science studies with daily training requires careful time management. Her morning routine includes shooting practice and a workout before she attends college in the afternoon. Despite the demands of academics and competitive sport, she remains determined to pursue both.

Club Support Helps Meet Costs

For athletes from financially constrained backgrounds, air rifle shooting can be particularly challenging because of the cost of equipment, specialised clothing, coaching and competition travel. Lakshya Shooting Club's continued sponsorship has helped Nutan pursue the sport without having to shoulder these expenses herself.

Under Shirur's guidance, the club supports not only Nutan's technical training but also her physical and mental preparation, while covering the costs associated with competing outside the city.

Dream Of Representing India

Nutan's immediate focus is the upcoming state-level competition, followed by improving her performance at national trials. Her long-term ambition, however, extends beyond domestic medals.

“I want to represent India in international competitions,” she said.

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For the young shooter from Ghansoli, every training session is an exercise in patience, discipline and precision. With the continued support of Lakshya Shooting Club and Suma Shirur, she hopes to turn her ambition of wearing the Indian colours into reality.

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