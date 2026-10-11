225 Women Benefit From Panvel Municipal Corporation's Free Health Camp In Kharghar Under Seva Sankalp Abhiyan 2026 | AI

Around 225 women benefited from a special health camp organised by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) in Kharghar on Saturday, offering free medical examinations and consultations with specialists for a range of health concerns, including breast and cervical cancer, diabetes, hypertension and infectious diseases.

Health Camp Under Seva Sankalp Abhiyan

The camp was organised at the Kharghar ward committee office under the civic body’s Seva Sankalp Abhiyan 2026, through a joint initiative of its women and child welfare department and medical health department.

The initiative focused on addressing common health complaints among women while providing access to preventive screening and early detection services. Medical services included examinations for joint and knee pain, swelling and tingling in the limbs, nerve-related ailments, and neck, back and lower back pain.

Cancer Screening And Medical Tests

Women also received screening for high blood pressure, diabetes, eye and dental disorders, breast cancer and cervical cancer. Services for pregnant women included antenatal check-ups and vaccination. Blood tests, haemoglobin and anaemia screening, tuberculosis testing, and tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, leptospirosis and sickle cell disease were also conducted.

Mayor Nitin Patil inaugurated the camp in the presence of Mamata Pritam Mhatre, chairperson of the women and child welfare committee; Madhu Patil, chairperson of Ward Committee B; corporator Usha Ajit Adsul; and corporator Sameer Kadam.

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Patil addressed those present, while Mhatre outlined the range of healthcare services available at the camp.

The civic body said the special health camps organised for women across all four ward committees over the preceding four days had received a strong response. Women welcomed the initiative, particularly the availability of screening for breast and cervical cancer alongside consultations for routine health complaints.

The camps were conducted under the guidance of municipal commissioner Mangesh Chitale. Chief medical officer Dr Anand Gosavi, tuberculosis officer Dr Usha Rathod, medical officers Dr Suresh Pandit and Dr Bhaktiraj Bhoite, and other municipal officials and staff attended the Kharghar camp. Medical officers and personnel from local urban primary health centres also participated.

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