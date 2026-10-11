NMMC To Expand Marathi Literary Events After Poetry Recitation Competition Draws Enthusiastic Response | AI

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) plans to expand its Marathi literary programmes next year after its classical Marathi poetry recitation competition received an enthusiastic response, with 47 participants presenting poems by noted Marathi poets.

Larger Literary Events Planned

The civic body organised the competition as part of the Classical Marathi Language Week, observed from October 3 to 9. Announcing plans for larger programmes at the Vishnudas Bhave Natyagriha next year, Mayor Sujata Patil said preserving and promoting Marathi required people to use the language regularly at home and in everyday communication.

“English is important to survive in today's globalised world, but Marathi is equally important for preserving our emotions, thoughts and culture. Everyone should use Marathi in their homes and daily interactions and help nurture a love for the language,” Patil said at the prize distribution ceremony.

Marathi Literary Heritage Highlighted

She said that contributing to the growth of Marathi, a language enriched by literary stalwarts such as Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram, was itself a form of expressing one's love for the language.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Sunil Pawar said the competition was designed to encourage people to read and appreciate the works of established Marathi poets rather than recite their own compositions. The format also gave audiences an opportunity to experience poems by several renowned poets at a single event.

Judge Praises Participants' Performances

Renowned Marathi writer and ghazal poet Vinod Pithale, who judged the competition, praised the civic body's initiative for encouraging reading and reconnecting people with books. He said the quality of performances made judging difficult.

Pithale also highlighted the difference between reading poetry privately and presenting it before an audience. He said participants needed to understand a poem's meaning and emotions and convey them through appropriate voice modulation and expressions.

Winners Of Poetry Competition Announced

A total of 71 citizens and NMMC officers and employees registered for the competition, of whom 47 attended and performed. Rudraksh Patare secured first place, followed by Dilip Gaikwad in second place and Pallavi Deshpande in third place.

Pranay Chavan, Pragya Lalingkar, Sonali Naik, Sheetal Deshpande and Sarjerao Kuigde received consolation prizes. Anuja Kharsambale, Amol Waghmare and advocate Nirant Patil received special recognition for their performances.

The first-, second- and third-place winners received book prizes worth ₹3,000, ₹2,500 and ₹2,000, respectively. The five consolation prize winners received books worth ₹1,000 each, while the participants given special recognition received book prizes worth ₹500 each.

Marathi slogan competition deadline extended

Meanwhile, the NMMC has extended the deadline for its Marathi slogan and message-writing competition to October 12, following requests from citizens. The competition is open to Navi Mumbai residents as well as civic officers and employees, with separate categories for the two groups.

Participants can submit one Marathi slogan or a four-line poetic public-awareness message on each of five themes: Marathi language conservation, cleanliness, environment, plastic prevention and health.

Interested participants must register and submit their entries by October 12, 2026. For registration and further details, they can contact 9930020814.

The NMMC said all programmes organised during the Classical Marathi Language Week under the guidance of Mayor Sujata Patil and Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde received an enthusiastic response from Marathi literature enthusiasts.

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