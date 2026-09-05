Navi Mumbai Shocker: 56-Year-Old ASI Dies By Suicide; Note, Video Alleging Harassment By Police Personnel Under Probe

Navi Mumbai Police are investigating allegations reportedly made by ASI Pandurang Patil before his death in Mahape | AI Generated File Image

Navi Mumbai, September 5, 2026: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) attached to the Special Branch of the Navi Mumbai Police allegedly died by suicide by hanging at a lodge in Mahape on Saturday evening. The deceased has been identified as Pandurang Patil (56), a resident of CBD Belapur. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Rabale MIDC police station.

According to preliminary information, the police officer allegedly left behind a suicide note and also posted a video on social media before his death. In the note and video, he reportedly held two senior police officers, including a DCP and an ACP, and a head clerk responsible for the circumstances that allegedly led to him taking the extreme step. He also mentioned that he was leaving behind an eight-page suicide note narrating the harassment he went through.

#NaviMumbai: ASI Pandurang Patil Takes His Own Life At Mahape Lodge; Note Allegedly Names 3 Officials, Police Search On



Reported by @Raina_Assainar #Rabale #Mahape #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/UUjtvayVy2 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) September 5, 2026

Allegations Under Investigation

"The allegations made by the deceased officer are yet to be independently verified, and the exact circumstances surrounding his death are currently being investigated by the police," said a police official.

Police officials reached the spot after being alerted about the incident and initiated the necessary proceedings. The suicide note and video are expected to form an important part of the investigation as officers ascertain the events preceding the death and verify the allegations against the police personnel named by the deceased.

"The further course of action would be decided once the evidences are collected including the suicide note. The team is looking for the suicide note," Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe said.

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Posted With Special Branch In May

The deceased had been posted with the Special Branch only in May. Before that, he was attached to the Control Room, according to the police.

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