The incident at Belapur court has raised concerns over security arrangements and the supervision of prisoners | IANS

Navi Mumbai, November 23, 2026: Shortly after the court pronounced a life sentence in a double assault case, a 34-year-old convict allegedly jumped to his death from the fifth floor of the Belapur District and Sessions Court building on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3.30 pm, triggering panic on the court premises and raising questions over the security arrangements and monitoring of prisoners inside the court building.

The deceased has been identified as Nagesh Babu Lad, who was convicted of attacking his wife with a knife and murdering his own sister.

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: A man convicted in a murder case allegedly jumped from the fifth floor of Belapur Court shortly after being sentenced to life imprisonment. The accused, identified as Nagesh Babu Lad, aged around 30–35, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai, where he is undergoing treatment. According to the information available, Nerul Police had arrested Lad in 2019 in connection with a murder and attempted murder case registered under Sections 302 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code. After nearly seven years of proceedings, Judge Prasanna Chandgude found him guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment — IANS (@ians_india) November 23, 2026

#WATCH | Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: A 34-year-old man, identified as Nagesh Babu Lad, died after jumping off the fifth floor of Belapur Court soon after the Court awarded him life imprisonment in murder and attempt to murder cases from 2019. https://t.co/XfxerLUjnq — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2026

Background Of The Double Attack Case

According to the police, a case was registered against Lad at Nerul police station in 2019 under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

He had allegedly attacked his wife, Jyotsna, with a knife on suspicion that she was having an extramarital relationship with his sister's husband, Jarmil Singh alias Ajay Singh.

In the attack, Lad allegedly slashed his wife's throat with a knife, leaving her seriously injured. He subsequently went to his sister Sunita Singh's house, where an argument broke out. During the altercation, he allegedly stabbed his sister to death.

Following the two attacks, Lad fled the spot but was subsequently arrested by Nerul police from Turbhe Naka. He had been in judicial custody since his arrest.

Court Pronounces Life Imprisonment

The final hearing in the case was held at the Belapur District and Sessions Court on Monday. After examining the evidence and witness statements, the court found Lad guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Convict Jumps From Fifth Floor

Shortly after the verdict, while he was being taken out as part of the court proceedings, Lad reportedly sought permission to use the washroom. However, he allegedly moved towards an open area on the fifth floor and jumped from the building. He sustained fatal injuries in the fall.

On receiving information about the incident, police personnel and court staff rushed to the spot. He was subsequently taken to hospital, where he was declared dead, as per the available information.

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The incident caused a commotion on the court premises and raised concerns about the security arrangements and the supervision of prisoners being escorted within the court building.

The CBD police have registered an accidental death report and are conducting further investigations.

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