Navi Mumbai Shocker: 23-Year-Old Woman Scheduled To Fly To Canada Allegedly Strangled At Ulwe Lodge; Suspected Boyfriend Dies By Suicide

Police investigate the deaths of a woman and a man found inside a lodge room in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, November 13, 2026: A 23-year-old woman, who was scheduled to fly to Canada the following day, was allegedly strangled to death by her alleged boyfriend at a lodge in Ulwe.

After allegedly murdering her, the 24-year-old man died by suicide by hanging himself in the same room. The incident came to light at Happy Residency Lodge in Sector 9, Ulwe, on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Akshita Satyaveer Chaudhary (23) and Bharat Pankaj Bhardwaj, alias Gaurav (24). Preliminary police investigations suggest that the incident may have been linked to a relationship between the two.

However, the police are yet to confirm whether they were in a relationship, and the exact motive behind the murder is yet to be established.

Akshita's parents reside in Sector 9, Ulwe, while she was working at a hospital in Canada. She had returned to India around two months ago to spend Diwali with her parents and was scheduled to fly back to Canada on November 12.

However, on November 11, Bharat, who was from Uttar Pradesh, arrived in Ulwe to meet her. He was staying at Happy Residency Lodge, located close to her residence.

Woman Goes Missing After Visiting Lodge

Akshita visited the lodge on Wednesday evening to meet Bharat but did not return home even late into the night. Her worried parents tried contacting her on her mobile phone but received no response. They subsequently approached the Ulwe police station and reported her missing.

The police immediately began tracing her using her mobile phone location. As her location indicated that she was in the vicinity of her residence, the police obtained her photograph and began searching lodges in the area.

During the search, the police reached Happy Residency Lodge, where the staff confirmed that Akshita had checked in with a young man. The police then approached the room in which the two were staying.

However, after receiving no response from inside, they opened the door and entered. Akshita was found lying dead in the room, while Bharat was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

The police took possession of both bodies and sent them to a hospital for further procedures.

Police Probe Circumstances Of Deaths

According to the preliminary investigation, Bharat allegedly strangled Akshita using a grey nylon rope before hanging himself from the ceiling fan in the room.

Police also found wedding sindoor, bangles and other articles at the spot, adding another dimension to the investigation. The police are probing the significance of these articles.

Based on a complaint lodged by Akshita's father, the Ulwe police have registered a murder case.

Senior Police Inspector Arjun Rajane of Ulwe police station said preliminary investigations indicated that the incident may have stemmed from a romantic relationship.

However, the police are still verifying whether the two were in a relationship, and the exact reason why Bharat allegedly killed Akshita remains unclear.

Also Watch:

"The police are investigating the circumstances leading to the incident, including whether the two had an argument and what triggered the murder," Rajane said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/