Mumbai Tragedy: 33-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide; Ghatkopar Police Book 2 Men For Abetment After Diary Alleges Mental Harassment Over Financial Dispute

Ghatkopar police investigate alleged financial disputes and mental harassment following a 33-year-old man's death by suicide | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 9, 2026: The Ghatkopar police have registered a case of alleged abetment to suicide against two men, identified as Yashraj Ram Pokharkar and Yogesh Ankush Kather, following the death by suicide of a 33-year-old man from Pune.

The case was registered under Sections 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), based on a complaint filed by the deceased's elder brother, Ramkrishna Vishnu Nighot, 38, a driver residing at Nighotwadi in Ambegaon taluka of Pune district.

According to the complaint, the deceased, Rajesh Vishnu Nighot, was residing at a house in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. Accused Yashraj Pokharkar is reportedly his cousin, while Yogesh Kather is his friend and a resident of Bhatwadi in Ghatkopar West.

Police Initially Register Accidental Death Case

On October 2, Rajesh allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself with a nylon rope at his residence in Bhatwadi, Ghatkopar West. Initially, the Ghatkopar police registered an accidental death report under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and initiated an investigation.

During the investigation, police recovered a diary containing handwritten notes allegedly written by Rajesh. In the diary, he reportedly mentioned that money belonging to him and his friend Swapnil Pusdekar was with Yashraj Pokharkar. He also stated that Swapnil was aware of the amount involved and had not caused him any trouble.

Diary Allegedly Names Two Men

However, Rajesh allegedly expressed serious distress over his dealings with Yashraj Pokharkar and Yogesh Kather. In the note, he reportedly held both men responsible for the mental harassment he was experiencing and stated that if he died by suicide, they should be held accountable.

He also allegedly demanded that the entire amount owed by Yashraj be recovered and handed over to his parents, without any deduction. The diary further contained a note stating that his body should not be cremated until the full amount was returned to his parents.

Ramkrishna told the police that he recognised the handwriting in the diary as that of his younger brother. However, since he was residing in Pune, he was not aware of the exact nature of the financial transactions between Rajesh, Pokharkar and Kather.

Police Investigate Financial Dispute And Alleged Harassment

The complainant further stated that around two to three months ago, he had learnt from his parents that Rajesh had lent money to Yashraj Pokharkar and some other individuals. As the amount had allegedly not been returned, Rajesh had reportedly been under considerable mental stress.

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Based on the complaint and the contents of the diary, the Ghatkopar police have registered an offence against the duo and are conducting further investigations to ascertain their alleged role in the suicide and verify the financial disputes mentioned in the deceased's diary.

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