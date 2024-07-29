Navi Mumbai Shocker: Jilted Lover Attacks Woman With Iron Rod For Laughing With Friends; Arrested

Navi Mumbai Shocker: 31-Year-Old Jilted Lover Arrested For Attacking Woman With Iron Rod In Nhava Village |

Navi Mumbai: Even as the Yashashree Shinde murder by her boyfriend in Uran is still afresh in Navi Mumbai, another 24 year girl from Nhava village was attacked by her jilted lover on Saturday. The accused Pritam Mhatre (31), who works as a trailer driver, resided in the same lane as that of the victim. Around two years ago, Mhatre had proposed the girl which she rejected. After that everytime they would cross each other’s way, she would not look at him.

On Saturday, the girl was sitting and chatting with one of her friends at Manik Tok - a creek side place in Nhava village. At the same time Mhatre had also gone to the spot and he saw that the girls were laughing when he entered.

“The girls were laughing over something else but Mhatre thought that the victim commented something about him and they started laughing. He felt insulted and he picked up an iron rod that was there nearby and hit the girl on her head,” senior police inspector Anjum Bagwan from Nhava Sheva police station said.

After the incident, she was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit of a nearby private hospital wherein she under went treatment and got stitches done. The accused who had fled from the spot, got arrested later.

“The accused has been arrested for attempt to murder and causing grevious hurt. The girl is out of danger and is responding well,” the officer added. The victim who works as a computer teacher in Nhava is unmarried.