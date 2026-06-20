Navi Mumbai Shocker: 26-Year-Old Kharghar Watchman Booked For Allegedly Beating 2-Month-Old Stray Puppy To Death With Bamboo Stick

Kharghar Police have registered a cruelty case against a watchman accused of fatally assaulting a two-month-old stray puppy | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, June 20: Kharghar Police have registered a case against a 26-year-old watchman for allegedly beating a two-month-old stray puppy with a bamboo stick, resulting in the animal's death in Sector 35E, Kharghar.

The accused, identified as Nilesh Yadav, a watchman employed at Mesavista Society, has been booked under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 11(1)(L) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Incident outside housing society

According to the complaint filed by Ashwini Ramachandran Kurup (28), a resident of Athens Society in Kharghar, the incident occurred between midnight and 1 a.m. on June 19.

Two residents, Pratiksha Pande and Sakshi Pande, were feeding stray dogs outside their society when a small white-and-black puppy was sitting near the gate of Mesavista Society.

Police said the accused allegedly threw a bamboo stick at the puppy, striking its leg. The injured animal reportedly cried in pain and sought shelter beneath a parked vehicle. The complaint further alleges that the watchman assaulted the puppy with the bamboo stick, causing severe injuries that led to its death.

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Police investigation underway

Based on the complaint, Kharghar Police registered the case on Friday. The puppy was approximately two months old.

Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Joshi of Kharghar Police Station said that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Assistant Police Inspector Balasaheb Bhimrao Shinde is conducting the investigation.

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