Navi Mumbai Shocker: 23-Year-Old Woman Arrested For Allegedly Strangling 5-Day-Old Son To Death In Turbhe

Turbhe Police have arrested a woman accused of killing her five-day-old newborn son in Navi Mumbai's Khairane MIDC area | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, June 9: A 23-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly strangling her five-day-old newborn son to death in the Khairane MIDC area of Turbhe over her unwillingness to raise a second child, police said.

The accused, identified as Ashwini Yogesh Chandanshive, was arrested by Turbhe Police and booked under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder. The victim was her five-day-old son. The woman already has a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

Circumstances of the case

According to the investigation, Chandanshive was living with her husband and daughter in Shramik Nagar, Khairane MIDC. Police said she did not want a second child and had approached doctors seeking termination of the pregnancy after learning she was pregnant. However, by then more than seven months of the pregnancy had elapsed and the procedure could not be carried out.

The accused had no surviving parents and her in-laws were also deceased. Her husband works as a truck driver and was away in Buldhana for work. To assist her during the final stages of pregnancy and childbirth, her sister-in-law had come to stay with her about a month ago.

Incident and discovery

Five days before the incident, Chandanshive gave birth to a baby boy. On Monday afternoon, while she was at home with the infant, she allegedly strangled the child. Police said the incident took place between 2:30 pm and 5:45 pm on June 8.

Later in the evening, the accused's sister-in-law noticed that the baby was not moving and immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital. Doctors examined the infant and declared him dead. During the examination, medical authorities suspected that the child had been strangulated.

After returning home, the sister-in-law questioned Chandanshive about the circumstances surrounding the infant's death. During the conversation, the accused allegedly admitted that she had killed the child as she was unable and unwilling to take care of him, police said.

Arrest and investigation

"During questioning, the accused disclosed that she did not want to raise the newborn and was unable to take responsibility for the child. Based on the complaint and evidence collected during the investigation, she was arrested and a case of murder was registered against her," Senior Police Inspector Sunil Shinde of Turbhe Police Station said.

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Following the disclosure, Turbhe Police registered a case under Section 103(1) of the BNS. Senior officers, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kharat, Assistant Commissioner of Police Adinath Budhwant, Senior Police Inspector Sunil Shinde and Police Inspector Satish Chabukswar, visited the scene as part of the investigation.

Further investigation is being carried out by Assistant Police Inspector Reshma Momin of Turbhe Police Station.

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