Navi Mumbai Shocker: 2 Construction Workers Killed After Crane Hook Snaps, Collapses At Airoli Construction Site | Representaional image

Navi Mumbai: Two construction workers were killed after the hook of a crane snapped and the equipment collapsed on them at an under-construction site on Patni Road in Airoli on Monday afternoon.

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The deceased have been identified as Bobby Rai (41) and Rahul Mishra (33). The accident occurred around noon at a construction site where Raheja Builders, through Giga Flex company, is undertaking building work.

According to the police, the crane was being used to transport construction material when its hook suddenly snapped. The crane subsequently fell on the two workers who were working below. Both sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a hospital, but succumbed to their injuries.

Following the incident, personnel from Rabale police station and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation fire brigade in Airoli rushed to the site. Police conducted a panchnama and began recording statements of eyewitnesses and other persons associated with the construction work.

The police are also examining CCTV footage from the site and checking the crane's technical condition, maintenance records, safety arrangements and relevant documents to determine the exact cause of the accident.

“An investigation is underway to ascertain who was responsible for the accident and whether there were any lapses in the maintenance of the crane or the safety arrangements. Legal action will be taken against those found responsible after the investigation,” said Senior Police Inspector Balkrishna Sawant.

Rabale police have registered an accidental death case and further investigation is underway.