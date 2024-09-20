Navi Mumbai: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Shirsath Appointed Chairman Of CIDCO, Promises Greater Transparency And Public-Focused Decisions

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsath takes charge as CIDCO Chairman | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: After a gap of five years, CIDCO gets a Chairman. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsath took charge as the Chairman on Thursday. In the press meet that followed, he stated that his focus would be on the benefit of the common man.

“I would be making public interest decisions and approving board resolution only after thoroughly understanding the subject. I would need eight days’ time to understand predominant issues faced by common people while dealing with City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO),” Shirsath said. Previously, the post was held by MLA Prashant Thakur.

He further said that he will make sure that the image of CIDCO which people think has been working as per its own whims and fancies, would be changed. “More transparency and better functioning of the planning body would be seen in coming days. Every projects or proposals to be put up before the board will be thoroughly studied and only and only if there is clear understanding about the benefits it can yield to common man will it be sanctioned by the board. As a chairman I have the power to stop any wrong policies and likewise for policies benefitting public, I will ensure it gets them fulfilled at all cost," said the MLA.

He further emphasised that in case there is a rumour that he would be here only till code of conduct, then, it is not true. “I am here to stay for next three years as the chairman of the planning body and by then I will transform CIDCO in a positive way,” he added. Speaking about the name of the upcoming Navi Mumbai Airport, he said that the right of the same lies with the chief minister and not him.