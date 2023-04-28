Navi Mumbai: Shankar Mahadevan joins Yoga session with conservancy workers in Vashi

FPJ

Singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan joined a Yoga session with conservancy workers in Vashi early this week. Mahadevan had come for a morning walk and when he saw a special Yoga session for conservancy workers, he joined them.

Mahadevan is already a brand ambassador of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for the Cleanliness Survey.

Several prominent personalities part of the initiative

NMMC held a special Yoga session for conservancy workers at Rajiv Gandhi Park in Sector 29 in Vashi from 7.30 am to 8.00 am. The session was conducted by Mr Chandrasekhar Kherodkar, Yoga instructor of 'Sahajayog Meditation' with the theme of 'Health through Cleanliness and Yoga for Health'. The municipal commissioner Mr Rajesh Narvekar was also present at the Yoga session.

This is the first time, a civic body held a special yoga session for sanitary workers, Dr Balasaheb Rajale, DMC of Solid Waste Management of NMMC

“Since Shankar Mahadevan resides in the same, he had come for a morning walk and when he saw a Yoga session was going on and a banner put up with his photo, he joined them,” said a senior civic official.

Mahadevan also interacted with conservancy workers after they requested to speak on the occasion. Mahadevan said I could not stop myself from joining the Yoga session when I saw my sanitation workers were doing Yoga. He said, “NMMC deserves appreciation for holding a Yoga session for sanitation workers. They work without taking a day off whether it's raining or scorching heat,” said Mahadevan.