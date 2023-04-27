Navi Mumbai: NMMC holds yoga session for sanitation workers | FPJ

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation organised a health and yoga programme for its sanitation workers at Rajiv Gandhi Park in Sector 29, Vashi, early this week.

The yoga session was conducted by the yoga instructor of 'Sahaja Yoga Meditation organization, Chandrasekhar Kherodkar.

The municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar also participated in the Yoga training. Apart from the civic chief, Dr Babasaheb Rajale, the Deputy Commissioner of the Solid Waste Management Department and other officers and employees also participated in yoga training.

Shankar Mahadevan also joined yoga training

Padmashri Shankar Mahadevan, the brand ambassador of Swachh Navi Mumbai Mission, who had come for a walk at the park also joined the yoga training for some time.

“To spread awareness on the importance of yoga for a healthy life, yoga camps are being organised under the guidance of the municipal commissioner for the good health of its sanitation workers,” said a senior civic official.

During the programme, DMC Dr Babasaheb Rajale expressed his gratitude to Shankar Mahadevan for voluntarily participating in the activities.

