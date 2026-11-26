Jain devotees gather in Kharghar for the Shri 1008 Majjinendra Jinbimb Panch Kalyanak Pratishtha Mahotsav | https://www.justdial.com

Kharghar, November 26, 2026: A seven-day religious festival organised by the Shri Digambar Jain Chaubisi Jinayala in Kharghar began on Monday, drawing members of the Jain community from across Navi Mumbai.

The Shri 1008 Majjinendra Jinbimb Panch Kalyanak Pratishtha Mahotsav and Vishwashanti Mahayagna, being held from November 23 to 29, will feature religious ceremonies, processions and the participation of Jain monks.

The celebrations have received the blessings of Acharya Shri 108 Vidyasagarji Maharaj, Navacharya Shri 108 Samaysagarji Maharaj and Munipungav Shri 108 Sudhasagarji Maharaj. Muni Shri 108 Ajitsagarji Maharaj and his group, Muni Shri 108 Viditsagarji Maharaj and Ailak Shri 105 Vijitsagarji Maharaj will also be present during the event.

The rituals are being conducted under the guidance of Pratishthacharya Bal Brahmachari Shri Pradeep Bhaiyaji 'Suyash'.

Opening Day Religious Ceremonies

The festival opened with traditional ceremonies, including Manglashtak, Digbandhan, Rakshamantra, Shotimantra, Jinabhishek and Shantidhara. A Mangal Ghat Yatra was also taken out from the temple on the opening day.

The programme over the seven days includes rituals marking the five auspicious events in the life of a Tirthankara — Garbha Kalyanak, Janma Kalyanak, Tap Kalyanak, Gyan Kalyanak and Moksha Kalyanak. Abhishek, pooja, cultural programmes, grand aartis and the Vishwashanti Mahayagna are also part of the celebrations.

Festival To Conclude With Gajrath Mahotsav

The festival will conclude on November 29 with the Gajrath Mahotsav, during which the ceremonial chariot will undertake seven circumambulations.

The event is being organised with the support of Jain community members from Kharghar and Navi Mumbai, women's groups, the Digambar Jain Yuva Sangh and various religious pathshalas.

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Sachin Shah, former secretary of the trust, said the festival had brought together the Jain community for a series of religious observances and prayers for world peace.

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