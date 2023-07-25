Navi Mumbai: Senior Journalist Vishwarath Nayar Delivers Special Lecture At BCT College On National Broadcasting Day

The Bhagubai Changu Thakur (BCT) College of Law, New Panvel organised a special guest lecture to commemorate National Broadcasting Day on July 24. | FPJ

The Bhagubai Changu Thakur (BCT) College of Law, New Panvel organised a special guest lecture to commemorate National Broadcasting Day on July 24. The event aimed to provide valuable insights and perspectives on the field of broadcasting, its legal implications, and its impact on society.

National Broadcasting Day, observed annually on July 23, marks the advent of broadcasting in India and honours the immense contribution of this medium in disseminating information, entertainment, and promoting democratic values. To celebrate this occasion, the college invited Vishwarath Nayar, a senior journalist with over four decades of experience in print and digital journalism.

Nayar guided law students on the intricacies of journalism. More than 100 students of the college attended the session. The lecture provided a platform for students to engage in thoughtful discussions.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Singer Anuradha Paudwal Donates Hearing Aids To 64 Students In Vashi

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)