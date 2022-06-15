Navi Mumbai: Senior citizen from Sanpada loses Rs 1.22 lakh to cyber fraudster

Photo: Representative Image

A 74-year-old senior citizen from Sanpada was allegedly duped for over Rs 1.22 lakh by a cyber fraudster on the pretext of validating the payment made against the electricity bills using a credit card.

After taking the mobile number registered with the credit card of the man, the cyber fraudster made multiple transactions and cheated the senior citizen.

The complainant, a native of Pratapnagar in Jaipur, Rajasthan, had come to the city last month, residing in Sanpada.

Police said that the complainant received a call from an unknown number on June 12 and the caller identified himself as an official from the electricity department in Pratapnagar and asked him to pay the electricity bills for his house in immediately or the electricity connection would be cut off. However, the complainant said that he had already paid the bill, and the call was ended.

Later, he received a call from another mobile number and the caller said that since the payment was made using a credit card, the payment was under process and it needed to be validated today to avoid cutting off the electricity connection.

Later, the caller told him that he would validate and sought a mobile number registered with the credit card. However, after taking the mobile number, he disconnected the call.

When the complainant checked the balance of his credit card on the Mobile Bank App, he found that it had only Rs 908 credit balance. He immediately called the customer care of the bank and came to know that multiple transactions were made from his card for a total of Rs 1,22,074.

The complainant approached the Turbhe police station and registered an FIR against unknown persons for cheating under section 420 of IPC and 66 D of the IT Act.

