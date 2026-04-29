Navi Mumbai: Seawoods Residents Flag Fire Risk, Encroachments Under Nerul L&T Flyover; Seek Urgent Action

Seawoods residents demand urgent action over alleged encroachments and open-fire cooking beneath Nerul flyover | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, April 29: Residents of Seawoods have raised serious concerns over alleged unauthorised encroachments and open-fire cooking under the L&T flyover in Nerul, warning of a potential fire hazard and law-and-order issues.

In a formal complaint dated April 28, the Seawoods Residences (D4–D8) Co-operative Housing Society Ltd., located in Sector 40, Nerul, has written to the Senior Police Inspector of Nerul Police Station and the Assistant Commissioner and Ward Officer of Belapur Ward, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), seeking immediate intervention.

According to the letter, a large number of individuals have been residing illegally under and around the flyover in Sector 25. Residents allege that the encroachments have adversely affected public safety, sanitation, traffic movement and overall law and order in the area.

Open-fire cooking sparks concern

A key concern highlighted is the use of open fires for cooking beneath the flyover. “This practice is extremely dangerous and poses a serious risk of fire at any time. Use of open flames under a flyover could lead to a major accident, endangering lives, vehicles, public property and even the structural safety of the flyover,” the complaint stated.

Residents also claimed that the situation has created a sense of fear, especially during night hours, raising concerns about the safety of women, children and senior citizens. Issues such as garbage accumulation, smoke, overcrowding and suspected illegal activities have further added to the unease among locals.

Authorities urged to act

The society has urged authorities to conduct an immediate site inspection, verify the identities of those residing in the area and initiate legal action against unauthorised occupants. It has also called for coordinated action involving the police, NMMC, fire brigade and other concerned authorities to remove the encroachments.

Additionally, residents have demanded increased police patrolling in the area until the issue is fully resolved, along with preventive measures to avoid any fire incidents, crimes or disturbance to public peace.

The society has sought concrete action within 48 hours of receipt of the complaint, warning that failure to act may compel residents to launch democratic protests, submit further representations and pursue legal remedies. They have also stated that any untoward incident arising from the situation would hold the concerned authorities accountable.

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The complaint has been marked to several officials, including the Police Commissioner, NMMC Commissioner, local corporators and the fire department, along with media representatives.

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