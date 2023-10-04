Navi Mumbai: Seawoods Ex-Corporator To Go On Hunger Strike Against NMMC From Oct 5 |

Navi Mumbai: A former corporator from Seawoods will go on a chain hunger strike against the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for not demanding to take over a plot and building from a trust which failed to start a hospital even after 24 years of receiving the plot from CIDCO.

Vishal Dolas said that the area needs a good public hospital and since the plot in sector 48 in Seawoods is meant for a hospital and the trust which was given the plot by CIDCO at a subsidised rate failed to open, it is the local body that can start the hospital.

“A chain hunger strike will be started against NMMC from October 5 near the footpath of Sawala Hospital,” said Dolas.

Dolas Has Been Raking This Issue Since Past Few Years

Dolas, a former corporator and ex-chairman of the Sports and Cultural Committee of NMMC who has been following the issue with CIDCO for the last few years has made this demand. He said that the area lacks a good public hospital and NMMC has already planned a super-specialty hospital in the city. “The 15109 sqm plot was given to a trust in 1999 for a hospital to be operated on a subsidised rate. However, even after 24 years, only the building has been constructed,” said Dolas.

“The location of the proposed hospital is around half a kilometer from the Palm Beach road and high-density Seawoods. The operation of the hospital will be beneficial for residents as well as accident victims of Palm Beach Road,” said Dolas.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)