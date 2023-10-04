 Navi Mumbai: Seawoods Ex-Corporator To Go On Hunger Strike Against NMMC From Oct 5
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Seawoods Ex-Corporator To Go On Hunger Strike Against NMMC From Oct 5

Navi Mumbai: Seawoods Ex-Corporator To Go On Hunger Strike Against NMMC From Oct 5

“A chain hunger strike will be started against NMMC from October 5 near the footpath of Sawala Hospital,” said Vishal Dolas.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Seawoods Ex-Corporator To Go On Hunger Strike Against NMMC From Oct 5 |

Navi Mumbai: A former corporator from Seawoods will go on a chain hunger strike against the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for not demanding to take over a plot and building from a trust which failed to start a hospital even after 24 years of receiving the plot from CIDCO.

Vishal Dolas said that the area needs a good public hospital and since the plot in sector 48 in Seawoods is meant for a hospital and the trust which was given the plot by CIDCO at a subsidised rate failed to open, it is the local body that can start the hospital.

“A chain hunger strike will be started against NMMC from October 5 near the footpath of Sawala Hospital,” said Dolas.

Dolas Has Been Raking This Issue Since Past Few Years

Dolas, a former corporator and ex-chairman of the Sports and Cultural Committee of NMMC who has been following the issue with CIDCO for the last few years has made this demand. He said that the area lacks a good public hospital and NMMC has already planned a super-specialty hospital in the city. “The 15109 sqm plot was given to a trust in 1999 for a hospital to be operated on a subsidised rate. However, even after 24 years, only the building has been constructed,” said Dolas.

“The location of the proposed hospital is around half a kilometer from the Palm Beach road and high-density Seawoods. The operation of the hospital will be beneficial for residents as well as accident victims of Palm Beach Road,” said Dolas.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Man Held From Haryana For Killing Panvel Businessman A Year Ago
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Veteran Author C S Lakshmi Receives Tata Literature Live ! Lifetime Achievement Award For 2023

Veteran Author C S Lakshmi Receives Tata Literature Live ! Lifetime Achievement Award For 2023

Maharashtra: Bombay HC Takes Suo-Moto Cognizance Of Deaths In State Hospitals, Demands Details Of...

Maharashtra: Bombay HC Takes Suo-Moto Cognizance Of Deaths In State Hospitals, Demands Details Of...

MMRDA Unveils Plans For Developmental Stride In Mumbai Metropolitan Region With New Industrial...

MMRDA Unveils Plans For Developmental Stride In Mumbai Metropolitan Region With New Industrial...

Navi Mumbai: Seawoods Ex-Corporator To Go On Hunger Strike Against NMMC From Oct 5

Navi Mumbai: Seawoods Ex-Corporator To Go On Hunger Strike Against NMMC From Oct 5

Navi Mumbai: Congress Demands To Shift RTO To Nerul By Dussehra

Navi Mumbai: Congress Demands To Shift RTO To Nerul By Dussehra