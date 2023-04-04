Navi Mumbai: Scores of Capiz shells seized at Panvel after dramatic chase

The police officials and the arrestees | FPJ

After a dramatic chase from Pen to Panvel, the forest department officials have seized huge quantities of capiz shells worth crores in the national as well as international markets.

The shells are protected under Schedule lV of the Wildlife Protection Act, divisional forest officer Raigad Ashish Thakre said. He stated a case has been registered against at least two persons.

Forest officials intercepted accused based on tip-off

Acting on a tip-off, forest officials led by Assistant Conservator Sanjay Waghmode, Range officers Nathuram Kokre (Uran), Kuldeep Patkar (Pen) and Djhaneshwar Sonavane (Panvel) chased two light commercial vehicles and succeeded in intercepting them.

Both the vehicles were loaded with gunny bags containing the shells, and officials suspect the racket could be far wider than it appears. They are now looking for godowns where the material is stored.

Scores of Capiz shells seized |

Thakre said they have seized several bags containing the shells and are now thoroughly investigating their origin and application.

Capiz shells used in chandeliers, tabletops, jewellery etc

According to the NatConnect Foundation, the shells find application in decorative items such as chandeliers, tabletops, collapsible screens, furniture, lampshades, cutlery and jewellery. The value could run into anything from Rs 10,000 to Rs 5 lakhs. For instance, a chandelier could cost Rs 5 lakhs and a foldable partition screen Rs 3.8 lakh.

Scores of Capiz shells seized |

There are online stores that sell decorative goods as well as loose shells which cost Rs 100 a piece.

"There are reports that the shell powder is used in oil mining for cementing the drill pipes in the Gulf countries and the government must investigate this," NatConnect director B N Kumar said.

He recalled that this was not the first time the Capiz shells were seized in the region. In June 2017, as many as 80 tonnes of shells were seized by forest officials in Ulwe.