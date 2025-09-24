Navi Mumbai School Wrestling Tournament 2025–26 Concludes, Winners To Represent City At Divisional Level | Freepik Image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), in collaboration with the Directorate of Sports and Youth Services, Government of Maharashtra, and the Thane District Sports Council, successfully organized the District-Level School Wrestling Tournament 2025–26 at the wrestling training center in Navi Mumbai Police Headquarters, Kalamboli.

Participation and Categories

A total of 154 students, including 105 boys and 49 girls from across Navi Mumbai schools and junior colleges, competed in freestyle and Greco-Roman categories across age groups of 14, 17, and 19 years. The matches witnessed tough competition, with several municipal school students making their mark.

Encouragement from NMMC Leadership

Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde congratulated the students, saying, “The enthusiasm and performance of our young wrestlers shows that Navi Mumbai is nurturing sporting talent even in traditional Indian sports like wrestling. We are confident our students will shine at the divisional level as well.”

Winners in Under-14 Category

Among the winners were Ranveer Jadhav (NMMC School No. 36, Koparkhairane) and Vedant Salvi (NMMC School No. 9, Nerul) in the boys’ under-14 category, while Omi Gaikwad (D.R. Patil Vidyalaya, Turbhe) and Tithi Thorat (Ryan International School, Sanpada) clinched titles in the girls’ under-14 events.

Winners in Under-17 Category

In the under-17 boys’ freestyle, Vishwajeet Gaikwad (Mother Teresa Secondary Convent School, Airoli) and Makarand Patil (Dr. C.V. Samant School, Turbhe) were among the champions, while in the girls’ section, Vaishnavi Patil (New Bombay City School, Ghansoli) and Karuna Bhanage (Dr. C.V. Samant School, Turbhe) shone brightly.

Winners in Under-19 and Greco-Roman Categories

For the under-19 category, Prem Sagar Gaikwad (R.F. Naik Vidyalaya, Koparkhairane) and Sanskruti Zaygude (Sushiladevi Deshmukh Junior College, Airoli) emerged victorious in their respective weight divisions. In Greco-Roman wrestling, Sarthak Dhanawade (Gyan Vikas Vidyalaya, Koparkhairane) and Atharva Jadhav (Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil College, Vashi) bagged top spots.

Next Level Competition

The winners will now represent Navi Mumbai in the upcoming Mumbai Divisional-Level Sports Competitions.