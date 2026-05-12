Navi Mumbai: Sanpada Police Bust Fake Number Plate Racket Used To Evade Taxes And Mislead Authorities

Sanpada Police Bust Fake Number Plate Racket Used To Evade Taxes And Mislead Authorities | AI

Navi Mumbai: Sanpada Police have uncovered a racket involving the use of fake vehicle number plates to evade government revenue and mislead authorities, registering a case against a transport company owner and drivers. The fraud came to light after a vehicle owner received traffic challans even though his vehicle had not been on the road.

The complainant, Shaukat Ali Ansari, a Mumbai-based decorator, had purchased a new Bolero pickup in February for business purposes. The vehicle remained at a garage for body-building work until April. However, before it was even operational, Ansari received a message about a traffic fine of Rs 2,000, raising suspicion.

On May 5 night, Ansari’s driver spotted another vehicle in Juinagar bearing the exact same number plate. Ansari rushed to the spot and alerted the police. Upon inspection, Sanpada Police found that the vehicle belonged to Krishna Transport and had been fitted with a fake number plate duplicating Ansari’s vehicle number.

With assistance from the Regional Transport Office (RTO), police inspected other vehicles of Krishna Transport and found that three vehicles were using forged number plates, including numbers belonging to other legitimate vehicles. Police said the accused used these fake plates to evade government dues and deceive enforcement agencies.

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Sanpada Police have registered a case against transport owner Kishan Shivaji Sawant (30), driver Pravin Datir (30), and an unidentified driver under Sections 318(4), 336(2), 337, 340(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the full extent of the racket and identify more vehicles and individuals involved, police said.

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