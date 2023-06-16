Navi Mumbai: Sakal Hindu Samaj Organises March To Protest CIDCO's Plot Lease To Mosque

Even as the matter of Sanpada mosque plot is pending before the Supreme Court, a section of residents under the aegis of Sakal Hindu Samaj has decided to oppose the move of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) offering a plot for a mosque in the newly developed node of Ulwe. The outfit termed the step as ‘land jihad’ and decided to take out a protest march on June 17.

CIDCO has offered a 300sqm plot in sector 19 in Ulwe on lease for a mosque. Any local trust formed by project affected persons (PAPs) of Navi Mumbai can apply for the plot to construct a mosque. The base price of the plot is ₹1,559 per sqm and it can be developed with 1.1 FSI (floor space index). The last date to apply for the plot is August 31. There is also a burial ground behind the plot.

Appeal for peaceful protest

The outfit has claimed attendance of 5,000 people and that all shops and markets will also be closed as part of the protest. A group member said, “The planning agency invited applications for the plot at a time when there was holiday in court and it did not take the confidence of the majority of Hindus.” The organisers have also appealed to maintain peace during the protest and ensure that no public or private properties are damaged.

According to representatives of the group, the protest march called “Jan Akrosh Morcha” will start at 9 am from Reliance tower at sector 4 and go upto Belapur-Uran highway and take a u-turn to culminate at CIDCO office at sector 19 in the Ulwe node. Abhay Khare, one of the members of the group said this is nothing but “Land Jihad”.