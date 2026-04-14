Navi Mumbai: Sajag Nagrik Manch Launches Drone Audit Of Drain Cleaning, Flags Irregularities In ₹59.54 Lakh Desilting Work

Citizen-led drone audit raises concerns over drain cleaning claims and monsoon preparedness in Navi Mumbai | X @DaniSudhir

Mumbai, April 14, 2026: In a proactive move to curb alleged financial irregularities in civic works, a drone-based social audit of drain and gutter cleaning across Navi Mumbai ahead of the monsoon was conducted by a citizen activist group.

Pre-cleaning conditions documented

Breaking from the usual practice of raising complaints after work is completed, the group — Sajag Nagrik Manch — on April 10 documented the pre-cleaning condition of selected drains through on-ground inspections, drone videography, and photographic evidence.

"During the survey, it was found heavy vegetation, large plants, and accumulated silt in drains, contradicting claims of year-round maintenance. The pre-work documentation, it said, will help objectively assess the extent of desilting carried out later," said a member.

Allegations of discrepancies in past work

The forum has alleged that large-scale expenditure is incurred annually on desilting works. "Through the Right to Information (RTI) Act, it has been obtained that in the Belapur division last year, removal of 6,043 cubic metres of silt from five drains was recorded at a cost of Rs 59.54 lakh. However, field verification does not support the scale of work shown on paper. Records indicating transportation of 180 to 300 truckloads also did not match ground realities," said the member.

Fresh inspections raise further concerns

On April 10, the forum carried out fresh inspections at multiple locations, where concerns were also raised over gutter cleaning works, with the forum alleging inflated estimates despite minimal silt accumulation in manholes due to the city’s concrete infrastructure. In many instances, only 2–3 buckets of silt were reportedly found to be removed per manhole.

Memorandum submitted to authorities

A detailed memorandum has been submitted by Trishila Kamble on behalf of the forum to the Chief Minister, Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner, Anti-Corruption Bureau, and the Lokayukta, seeking immediate reforms.

Key demands for transparency

Key demands include scientific measurement of drains before tendering, mandatory pre- and post-work video documentation, use of drones, AI-based monitoring, GPS tracking of silt transportation, public disclosure of data, timely tender processes, and action against erring officials and contractors.

Warning of legal action

The forum has also submitted photographic and video evidence to authorities and warned that any irregularities this year would be pursued before the Lokayukta, High Court, and anti-corruption agencies.

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Call for technology-driven accountability

Legal advisor Sandeep Thakur said, “Drain cleaning is directly linked to public safety, flood prevention, and the proper use of public funds. The administration must adopt technology-driven transparency to avoid the perception of misuse.”

The initiative has drawn attention to the civic body’s preparedness for the monsoon, with citizens now closely watching how transparently the drain cleaning works are carried out this year.

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