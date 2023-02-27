Navi Mumbai: Sai Aura Society in Ulwe conducts workshop on fire safety measures |

Navi Mumbai: Fire safety is a critical concern for residents of housing societies, as it can mean the difference between life and death in the event of a fire. A little awareness can prevent a fire to break out and even to spread.

It was noticed in the past that despite housing societies being equipped with fire fighting systems, residents were not aware of how to operate them or what to do in case there was a fire.

In order to create awareness, and train residents to understand the fire equipment, a workshop on fire safety was organised at Sai Aura Housing Society in sector 17 in Ulwe on Sunday. Sandeep Naik, a fireman from Nerul fire station of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) guided residents on how to respond in case there is a fire. He also demonstrated fire extinguishers.

Navi Mumbai: Sai Aura Society in Ulwe conducts workshop on fire safety measures |

Naik said that residents should not panic in case there is a fire. “First, one should understand the nature of fire. At home, mostly paper, clothes, wooden items and electric systems catch fire. They can be controlled or prevented from spreading with fire equipment available at housing societies till the fire brigade arrives,” said Naik. He suggested opening the window and other doors of the passage of the corridors to release the smoke out of the building.

Making a door on balcony grill can be effective during fire mishaps: Sandeep Naik

During the workshop, Naik suggested making a door on the balcony grill that can be easily opened to rescue people trapped inside the home. “Make a 3-feet by 3-feet door on the balcony grill and lock it. Fireman will break the lock and rescue by a ladder of fire engines,” said Naik. The fire safety workshop and training programme was conducted by Kohinoor Fire Safety services.

Navi Mumbai: Sai Aura Society in Ulwe conducts workshop on fire safety measures |

Most importantly, Naik informed that during a fire, it is the responsibility of the office bearers of the housing society to distribute tasks like who will contact the fire station, who will help senior citizens to help them to come out of their homes, and who will operate fire equipment. “If work is not distributed, it will be seen that everyone is calling the fire station while one call is enough,” said Naik. He added that every society should conduct a such workshop to prevent fire incidents.

Deepak Sharma, secretary of Sai Aura Housing Society said that we have renewed the while fire-fighting system and the purpose of the workshop is to aware all residents to understand and use in the event of a fire.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik inspects work of new Digha station