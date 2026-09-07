Navi Mumbai RTO To Start Automated Vehicle Testing Station Next Week; 12 Fitness Tests In 12 Minutes

The Navi Mumbai RTO’s upcoming ATS will use computerised systems, cameras and specialised equipment to assess vehicle fitness | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, September 7, 2026: Fitness testing of goods carriers, passenger vehicles and other transport-category vehicles is set to become faster and more transparent in Navi Mumbai, with the Regional Transport Office (RTO) preparing to operationalise an Automated Testing Station (ATS).

The work on the automated vehicle testing centre established by the Navi Mumbai RTO is almost complete, and the authorities are planning to make it operational from next week onwards.

The move is expected to reduce waiting time for vehicle owners and minimise human intervention in the fitness certification process.

Automated Fitness Testing

The initiative is being implemented in accordance with the Central government's directions to conduct fitness tests of transport-category vehicles through automated testing stations.

At present, vehicle fitness inspections are conducted manually, often taking considerable time and resulting in queues at testing tracks. Under the automated system, a vehicle is expected to undergo 12 different tests in around 12 minutes, compared with nearly 20 minutes under the existing process.

The ATS will use machines, cameras and computerised systems to assess various aspects of a vehicle's roadworthiness. These include braking efficiency, suspension, headlight alignment, pollution levels, wheel alignment and other safety parameters.

According to Dattatray Sangolkar, Deputy Regional Transport Officer, Navi Mumbai, fitness testing of all transport-category vehicles will be conducted through the ATS. He said the centre was ready and that the automated and computerised process would make inspections more transparent.

What Will Be Checked In 12 Minutes?

Brake test: Checks braking efficiency and whether braking force is distributed evenly across the wheels.

Headlight alignment: Measures headlight intensity and verifies whether the beam is focused at the correct angle.

Pollution test: Examines the density and emissions of smoke released from the vehicle's exhaust.

Side-slip test: Checks whether the vehicle's wheels are properly aligned.

Suspension test: Assesses the functioning of shock absorbers using specialised equipment.

Horn and noise test: Checks whether horn and engine noise remain within prescribed decibel limits.

Underbody inspection: Cameras will examine the chassis, suspension components, steering linkages and possible leakages.

Speedometer test: Verifies whether the speedometer displays the correct speed.

Vehicle identification: The chassis number, engine number and HSRP number will be verified against the VAHAN database.

Visual inspection: Checks windshields and other glass, reflective tapes, indicators, wipers, rear-view mirrors and tyre condition.

Engine inspection: An OBD scanner will identify possible engine faults and provide information related to emissions.

Safety systems: Electronic safety components installed in the vehicle will also be examined.

Also Watch:

Read Also Navi Mumbai RTO To Launch Automated Vehicle Fitness Testing System At Nerul Within 3 Months

Digital And Standardised Process

The automated system is expected to bring greater standardisation to fitness testing by ensuring that vehicles are assessed using prescribed parameters and recorded digitally. It could also help reduce delays and human intervention while making the certification process more accountable.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/