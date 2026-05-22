Navi Mumbai RTO To Launch Automated Vehicle Fitness Testing System At Nerul Within 3 Months

Advanced automated vehicle inspection equipment at Navi Mumbai RTO’s upcoming Nerul testing centre will replace manual fitness checks | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, May 22: Navi Mumbai RTO is set to introduce a major transformation in the vehicle fitness testing process, replacing manual inspections with advanced automated systems.

Under the Central Government’s new regulations, fitness certification for all transport category vehicles will now be mandatory through registered Automated Testing Stations (ATS).

Automated testing centre coming up in Nerul

As part of this initiative, an automated vehicle inspection centre being developed at the RTO testing track in Nerul is expected to become operational within the next three months.

Officials said the new system will make the vehicle fitness inspection process fully computerised, transparent and faster.

Under the new mechanism, human intervention during fitness inspections will be completely eliminated, with sophisticated machines carrying out precise technical checks on vehicles.

Advanced technical checks to be conducted

The automated centre will examine several technical aspects of vehicles, including brake efficiency, wheel alignment, steering defects, suspension performance, shock absorption capacity, emission levels and headlight focus.

In addition, the condition of the vehicle’s underbody and several other parameters will be assessed using advanced computerised equipment.

Officials said the biggest advantage of the system will be the reduction in waiting time for vehicle owners and drivers, as the entire inspection process will be completed within a few minutes. A detailed digital inspection report will also be generated instantly, improving reliability and transparency in the certification process.

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“Although October 31 has been fixed as the deadline for completing the automated vehicle testing system, we are planning to operationalise the centre within the next three months. This system will make vehicle fitness testing completely automated and transparent. Advanced computerised equipment will conduct technical inspections and generate accurate digital reports, thereby eliminating human intervention entirely,” said Gajanan Gavande.

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