Navi Mumbai RTO takes action after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena raises illegal parking at Kalamboli

Navi Mumbai RTO takes action after MNS raises illegal parking at Kalamboli |

Navi Mumbai: The Raigad District unit of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Sandesh Thakur has claimed that Panvel RTO took action against 384 motorists for illegally parking at Kalamboli ST bus stand along the Sion-Panvel Highway. He said that he had submitted a demand for the same.

According to the party, there was illegal and unruly parking of private vehicles on the road in front of ST Corporation's official bus stop at Kalamboli on the Sion Panvel Highway and this was causing huge trouble to commuters.

MNS wrote to RTO to highlight issue of private buses parked in front of ST bus stop

During the summer holidays, many citizens go to the village as well as and at the same time private buses harass the citizens and charge exorbitant fares, also private buses park in front of the official stop of State Transport Corporation at 'Kalamboli' in such a way that if the vehicles coming from behind do not see the road to Panvel-Uran, they drive straight to Mumbai.

A letter was given to the regional transport office under the leadership of Sandesh Thakur, Raigad district president of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, to take action against the drivers of Pune at high speed, which is causing unnecessary trouble to the drivers.

Taking cognizance of this letter, the officials of Regional Transport Office themselves attended the place and took action against 384 buses, as immediate action was taken.