Navi Mumbai news: Shiv Sena (UBT) demands to reopen petrol pump in Panvel

Navi Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) demands to reopen petrol pump in Panvel |

Navi Mumbai: The Shahid Bhosle Petrol Pump near Takka village in Panvel City has been for the last 2 weeks and this is creating troubles for motorists. A large number of customers who were dependent on the lone petrol pump in the area are facing great inconvenience.

Now, residents of the area have been demanding to reopen the pump. They received support from the consumer protection cell of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party that the petrol pump should be opened immediately.

Shiv Sena UBT to set up Consumer Protection Cell in Panvel

In this regard, Shiv Sena Consumer Protection Cell President Anil Desai, Shiv Sena Raigad District Liaison Chief Babandada Patil, District Chief Shirish Gharat, Shiv Sena Sahajilha Organizer Shashikant Dongre under the direction of Shiv Sena Party Chief Uddhav Thackeray will set up a Consumer Protection Cell in Panvel taluka.

They met Tehsildar Vijay Talekar and handed over a letter regarding their demand. They also warned if the petrol pump is not opened, they will hold a protest.