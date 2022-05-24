Navi Mumbai: Rs 24.5 lakh cash stolen from parked car in Vashi

The Vashi police have registered a case against an unidentified person after Rs 24.5 lakh was stolen from a car after breaking the glass of the window.

The car belonged to a businessman from Khopoli who had come with his family to Vashi for shopping.

The complainant, Aleem Abdul Gufal Elar, 40, a resident of Khopoli, had come to Vashi with his wife on Saturday evening for shopping. At around 6 pm, Aleem Elar parked his car in the open parking lot near the exit gate of Inorbit Mall in Vashi and went shopping with his wife at the mall.

When he returned, he found that the bag with cash Rs 24.5 lakh put under the back seat of the car was missing. Later he noticed the glass of the rear window was broken. Police said that the car was parked for around one and a half hours in the parking area. Elar approached the Vashi police and registered a case.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 11:01 AM IST