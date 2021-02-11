Navi Mumbai: RPF returns bag with valuables including cash, gadgets worth Rs 1.10 lakh to owner in Panvel

A 52-year-old man from Panvel forgot his bag, containing Rs 50,000 cash and electronics gadgets worth Rs 60,000 in a Panvel bound local train on Wednesday morning. The RPF officials from Panvel, found the bag and later returned it to him.



According to the railway officials, Bhupesh Srivastav, an employee of Central Railway (CR) travelled in a Panvel bound train from Sanpada to Panvel around 8 am with the bag. However, while alighting at Panvel station, he forgot to carry the bag with him.

Renu Patel, assistant inspector of RPF said, “We found his Aadhar card in his bag and contacted him. He came to our office the sane day and we returned the bag containing cash and electronics collectively worth Rs 1.10 lakh after verifying.”