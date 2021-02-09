Navi Mumbai: On pretext of job at well-known company, woman dupes Panvel youth of Rs 57,000

The Panvel Taluka police registered a case after some unidentified people cheated a 22-year-old youth from Panvel of Rs 57,000 online on the pretext of job in an established company.

Police said that Swapnil Barve, a resident of Panvel, B. Tech graduate, was looking for a good job and he had uploaded his resume at a well-known job portal.

A few days later he received a call from a woman who introduced herself as Manisha, an employee of a reputed company. “The woman asked to send a registration fee of Rs 1,550 for interview process,” said an official from Panvel Taluka police station.