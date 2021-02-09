Navi Mumbai: On pretext of job at well-known company, woman dupes Panvel youth of Rs 57,000

The Panvel Taluka police registered a case after some unidentified people cheated a 22-year-old youth from Panvel of Rs 57,000 online on the pretext of job in an established company.
Police said that Swapnil Barve, a resident of Panvel, B. Tech graduate, was looking for a good job and he had uploaded his resume at a well-known job portal.
A few days later he received a call from a woman who introduced herself as Manisha, an employee of a reputed company. “The woman asked to send a registration fee of Rs 1,550 for interview process,” said an official from Panvel Taluka police station.
Barve received a call for a telephonic interview after he sent the registration fees. Following the interview, the next day, Manisha called and sought Rs 8,500 as medical security and Rs 12,500 for a bond with the company which Barve declined to pay.
Barve said that he did not want to end the registration process. “Manisha promised to return the registration fees, however, he would have to pay Rs 4190 towards the process,” said the official.
“They promised Barve that they would give all the money once he transfers this amount. However, they took a total of Rs 56,978 in the name of GST and other processing fees,” said the official.
At one point, Brave realized that those people were cheating him and hence he approached the police. “After making all preliminary inquiries, we have registered a case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act. We are now investigating the case and hope to arrest the accused soon,” the officer said.