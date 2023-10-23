Navi Mumbai: Rivalry Over Mall Jobs Sparks Violence In Seawood

Representative Image

Disputes have erupted between two factions vying for employment opportunities at a mall, leading to a confrontation outside Seawood Mall last Friday afternoon. These recurring incidents in the mall vicinity have raised concerns about maintaining law and order in the area, as similar conflicts have unfolded in the past.

Throughout Navi Mumbai, incidents of clashes among rival groups regarding labour recruitment and contractual work have become distressingly frequent, plaguing malls, corporations, and large commercial centres.

Regrettably, this trend has manifested in violent clashes, such as those witnessed at Raghuleela in Vashi and Grand Central Mall in Seawood. These altercations have escalated to serious crimes, including instances of murder and attempted murder, underscoring the urgency of addressing this issue.

The overarching concern is whether the ongoing hostilities in the labour market will ever subside. In a disconcerting repetition of past events, two opposing groups clashed once more outside the Grand Central Mall in Seawoods last Friday, a feud that originated from pre-existing disputes.

