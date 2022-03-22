Navi Mumbai: Rise of biological waste in Uran

With the rise in medical facilities, there is a substantial rise in biological waste in Uran taluka. Residents have noticed raised concern over the rising biological waste in the city. They have demanded that the administration looks into proper disposal.

Over the period, there is a rise in the number of dispensaries, hospitals and laboratories in the city including in rural areas of Uran taluka. As per the estimate, around 250 kg of bio-medical waste is generated every day. Due to the rise in the cost of waste management, it is becoming more and more expensive to dispose of biological waste.

There are more than 100 private dispensaries, 15 hospitals, 6 laboratories in urban and rural areas of Uran taluka. This includes the 30-bed Indira Gandhi Rural Hospital, Government Health Center at Koproli.

“Due to the variety of surgeries and other medical supplies being performed in the hospital every day, 7-8 kg of bio-medical waste is collected daily at Indira Gandhi Rural Hospital in Uran city and 2-3 kg at Koproli Health Center,” said an official from Uran Municipal Council.

He added that apart from government hospitals and health centers, there are more than 100 dispensaries, 15 hospitals and 6 laboratories in urban and rural areas of the taluka where around 225 to 240 kg of bio-waste is generated per day. Therefore, disposal of 250 kg of bio-waste collected daily in urban and rural hospitals, laboratories and laboratories has to be done with utmost urgency.

