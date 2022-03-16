Navi Mumbai: NSS unit of SIES College Nerul participates in cleanliness drive; collects around 75 kg of waste

In a joint cleanliness drive, the NSS unit of SIES College, Nerul and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) collected around 75 kg of waste.

The drive was conducted early this week and around 20 students of the college took part in it.

The NSS unit of the college had organized the drive and students visited societies, gaothan and other areas to collect waste thrown along the road. “They collected plastic bottle, cigarette buds and packets, single use plastic, paper, and other dry waste,” said a NMMC official.

Since NMMC is conducting a number of cleanliness initiatives and students informed others about it.

They also asked citizens to participate and share their feedback. Citizens’ participation and feedback is important for the cleanliness survey.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 09:53 AM IST