Navi Mumbai: Retired CIDCO Employee Accuses Son, Daughter-In-Law Of Misappropriating ₹10 Lakh Meant For Medical, Old-Age Expenses | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: A case under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, was filed in Ulwe by a 69-year-old retired CIDCO employee who has alleged that his elder son and daughter-in-law misappropriated Rs 10 lakh from his bank account, which he had kept aside for his medical treatment and expenses during his old age.

The complainant, Ankush Thakur, a resident of Shivajinagar in Ulwe, alleged that his son Sachin Thakur and daughter-in-law Vidya had assured him that they would take care of him and his wife in their old age. Trusting them, he allegedly opened a joint bank account with the couple for managing money received from a land transaction and paying legal expenses.

According to the complaint, Sachin and Vidya later stopped taking care of the elderly couple, forcing Thakur and his wife to stay with their younger son.

The alleged misappropriation came to light when Thakur recently visited the bank to withdraw money for his medical treatment and daily needs. He was allegedly shocked to learn that Rs 10 lakh had been withdrawn from the account without his knowledge.

When Thakur questioned his son and daughter-in-law about the money, they allegedly abused and threatened him instead of providing a satisfactory explanation. He further alleged that the couple subjected him to mental harassment and lodged complaints against his younger son and daughter-in-law.

“During his old age, the complainant was dependent on the money kept in the bank for his medical treatment and daily needs. The allegations regarding the withdrawal of the amount and the circumstances surrounding the transactions are being verified as part of the investigation,” a police officer said.

Based on Thakur’s complaint, the Ulwe police registered a case against Sachin and Vidya under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

Police are examining the bank records and transactions to ascertain how the Rs 10 lakh was withdrawn and the role of the accused in the alleged misappropriation.