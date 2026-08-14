Kalyan: 2 Women Allegedly Threaten Taxi Driver With False Harassment Case For ₹10,000; Video Of Drama Inside Moving Vehicle Goes Viral |

Kalyan: A taxi driver was allegedly targeted by two women in a suspected blackmail attempt on the Govindwadi bypass in Kalyan, after they allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 from him and threatened to implicate him into false harassment case by tearing their own clothes. The incident reportedly occurred while the driver was heading towards Bhiwandi.

Viral incident from Kalyan Maharashtra: A taxi driver alleged that two women who took a lift from Kalyan to Bhiwandi threatened him with a false harassment case and demanded ₹10,000.



When he called for help the Thane Police intervened causing the women to panic and flee from… pic.twitter.com/QaAeV2wGGk — Ramesh Tiwari (@rameshofficial0) August 14, 2026

Viral Video Shows Intense Drama Inside Moving Vehicle

A video of the incident has since surfaced on social media and gone viral. The footage reportedly captures the women shouting and abusing the taxi driver inside the moving vehicle. One of them is also allegedly seen attempting to hit him.

The viral footage contains a tense exchange, with voices heard repeatedly asking for the vehicle's gate to be opened and alleging that someone had been assaulted. A voice in the video can also be heard warning that those involved would be taken directly to the police station.

Driver Was Asked For Lift To Bhiwandi

According to reports, taxi driver Sachin Shendge was stopped by the two women, who asked him to drop them to Bhiwandi. Shendge reportedly told them that he was travelling only up to Kon village. Despite this, the women allegedly boarded his taxi.

Women Threatened To Tear Clothes If Denied Money

The situation reportedly escalated after the vehicle travelled some distance. The two women allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 from the driver. When he refused to pay, they allegedly tore their clothes and attempted to threaten and blackmail him, as reported by Lokmat.

Instead of giving in to the alleged demands, Shendge reportedly called for police assistance and continued driving towards the police station. The situation changed when a police vehicle came into view after the taxi crossed Durgadi Bridge. Seeing the police vehicle, the two women allegedly got out of the moving taxi and fled from the spot.

The video has drawn attention online, with the alleged incident raising concerns over suspected blackmail attempts targeting motorists and taxi drivers. Further details regarding any police complaint or action against the two women were not available.

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