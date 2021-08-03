Navi Mumbai: Restaurants to run with 50% capacity, shops open till 10 pm -Check new guidelines issued by NMMC

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued modified guidelines of Break the chain allowing extended timing for shops and other services in the city. Now, shops can stay open till 10 pm. However, malls and theaters will remain closed.
After the state government lifted restrictions in districts where the positivity rate is low and availability of oxygen and ICU beds are available. However, the decision of MMR was left to the local authority. Based on Thane district collector guidelines, NMMC issued it's guidelines on Tuesday evening.
Allowing all services as per the district collector direction, the civic body decided to keep gardens closed at the moment as opening gardens will attract crowds and there will be the possibility of rising COVID cases.
As per the directions, except essentials, all shops can open till 10 pm from Monday to Saturday from August 3. On Sunday, except essentials, all shops will be closed.
Hotel and restaurants will be allowed with 50% capacity from Monday to Saturday and the take away will be allowed the whole day.
All government offices will be allowed to function with 100% capacity and religious places will be closed for now. Industrial units and agricultural related works will be allowed operate.
