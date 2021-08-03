Navi Mumbai: Restaurants to run with 50% capacity, shops open till 10 pm -Check new guidelines issued by NMMC

Allowing all services as per the district collector direction, the civic body decided to keep gardens closed at the moment as opening gardens will attract crowds and there will be the possibility of rising COVID cases.

As per the directions, except essentials, all shops can open till 10 pm from Monday to Saturday from August 3. On Sunday, except essentials, all shops will be closed.

Hotel and restaurants will be allowed with 50% capacity from Monday to Saturday and the take away will be allowed the whole day.

All government offices will be allowed to function with 100% capacity and religious places will be closed for now. Industrial units and agricultural related works will be allowed operate.