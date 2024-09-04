Navi Mumbai Residents Unite Against CIDCO's Transfer Charges: 500 Housing Societies Demand Abolition

Residents of Navi Mumbai protest against CIDCO’s transfer charges | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Residents opposed to CIDCO continuing to levy transfer charges against sale of property in Navi Mumbai are now taking the form of a mass movement. The Navi Mumbai Co-Operative Housing Federation along with their 3500 affiliate Co-Operative Housing Societies and Navi Mumbai Vyapari Mahasangh along with their 22000 affiliate members from trader’s class have united to get CIDCO to give up the practice of collecting transfer charges. A total of 500 Co-operative Housing societies across Navi Mumbai have issued letters in support of this cause.

On Monday, a meeting was convened at the Navi Mumbai Merchant’s Gymkhana wherein the members presented their viewpoints, the basis for objecting the practice and the means to approach the issue to get the desired result.

“We have identified the points based on demand that will be made before the board of directors of CIDCO to pass a proposal, to cancel the transfer charges. Simultaneously the same will be presented before the state government to give its sanction,” said the president Navi Mumbai Citizen foundation Satish Nikam.

An order by the high court passed in Aspi Chinoy and Anr Vs. State of Maharashtra which was consequently upheld by the Supreme court in the year 2022 stopping the collector from taking transfer charges is one of the pivotal points the federation will be exploring.

“The Aspi matter is similar to the issues faced by the residents of Navi Mumbai wherein the applicant objected to the payments made as transfer charges to the collector. The meeting on Monday was to ascertain the readiness of the common man to fight for the cause and the overwhelming support received has motivated us to take the next step. We will now be having meetings with political representatives to build pressure at the state level as well and get this system abolished,” said the president.

At the meeting, questions were raised on the utilization of the funds collected as transfer charges for the benefits of the citizens. “What services does the CIDCO offer to the citizens in the current days? Where does CIDCO utilise the amounts collected from citizens in the name of Transfer Charges? Until 1992, CIDCO had all the right to ask for Transfer Charges since it was the only corporation looking after the infrastructure of the city. Now, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation charges Property Tax from the citizens and CIDCO collects Transfer Charges. Isn’t the citizens of Navi Mumbai double taxed?,” questioned one of the members.

Nikam has claimed that they will go the protest way to get the results as going the legal way is too costly for them currently.