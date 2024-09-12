Navi Mumbai: Residents Raise Concerns As NMIAL Seeks Building Height Details Over Violation Fears

Navi Mumbai International Airport | Representative Image

Residents and activists have raised an alarm over a letter issued by Navi Mumbai International Airport Pvt Limited (NMIAL) seeking details of heights of buildings.

NMIAL has sought the details quoting the Ministry of Civil Aviation notification on the height restrictions within the 20 km radius of an aerodrome.

NMIAL conducted an aeronautical survey last year and found that some buildings are in violation of the height restrictions. NMIAL authorities did not respond to the query.

For instance, in the case of Nivaan Grande at New Seawoods, Nerul, the letter sought details such as the top height of the constructed building, dates of commencement and completion, sanctioned building plan, copy of the occupancy certificate, World Geodetic System 1984 (WGS 84) coordinates (denoting positions on the earth using latitude, longitude, and ellipsoidal height), copy of no objection certificate from the Airports Authority of India and any other relevant information.

While concerned citizens have raised their concerns, Alert Citizens Team convenor and activist B N Kumar wondered as to why NMIAL has created tension among the people with such letters.

He has drawn the attention of NMMC and the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) which had issued the occupancy certificates, to this letter and wondered as to why the NMIAL is approaching the residents directly.

Kumar recalled that CIDCO, which is in-charge of the airport project, has celebrated when the Airport Surveillance Radar (ASR) was shifted to Dhakale island in Belapur from near DPS school in Nerul. This move was supposed to have eased all height restrictions of 55 metres, thus facilitating the construction beyond 16 floors.

In fact, the then CIDCO Managing Director had described the AAI decision to shift the ASR as a citizen-friendly move which will pave the way for a smooth completion of the airport and development of not only Navi Mumbai but the entire MMR, Kumar recalled.

Hence, the NMIAL missive is nothing but citizen unfriendly, the activist said.

Meanwhile, former NMMC Standing Committee chairperson Netra Shirke has taken up the issue with MLA Ganesh Naik and the civic body.

Shirke said NMIAL could have checked the building records with the NMMC instead of harassing the residents. The buildings in question have come up long before even the airport project was conceived.

Naik assured that he would discuss the issue with the NMIAL, Shirke said.