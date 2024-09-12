 Navi Mumbai: Residents Raise Concerns As NMIAL Seeks Building Height Details Over Violation Fears
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Residents Raise Concerns As NMIAL Seeks Building Height Details Over Violation Fears

Navi Mumbai: Residents Raise Concerns As NMIAL Seeks Building Height Details Over Violation Fears

NMIAL has sought the details quoting the Ministry of Civil Aviation notification on the height restrictions within the 20 km radius of an aerodrome.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 11:25 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai International Airport | Representative Image

Residents and activists have raised an alarm over a letter issued  by Navi Mumbai International Airport Pvt Limited (NMIAL) seeking details of heights of buildings.

NMIAL has sought the details quoting the Ministry of Civil Aviation notification on the height restrictions within the 20 km radius of an aerodrome.

NMIAL conducted an aeronautical survey last year and found that some buildings are in violation of the height restrictions. NMIAL authorities did not respond to the query.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: IAF To Conduct Trial Run With Sukhoi Su-30 And C-130J At NMIA Ahead Of October 31 Test...
article-image

For instance, in the case of Nivaan Grande at New Seawoods, Nerul, the letter sought details such as the top height of the constructed building, dates of commencement and completion, sanctioned building plan, copy of the occupancy certificate, World Geodetic System 1984 (WGS 84) coordinates (denoting positions on the earth using latitude, longitude, and ellipsoidal height), copy of no objection certificate from the Airports Authority of India and any other relevant information.

FPJ Shorts
SpaceX's Polaris Dawn Astronauts Achieve Milestone: First-Ever All-Civilian Spacewalk Successfully Conducted
SpaceX's Polaris Dawn Astronauts Achieve Milestone: First-Ever All-Civilian Spacewalk Successfully Conducted
Mumbai Ganpati Visarjan 2024: WR To Set Up Special Arrangements At Charni Rd Station For Crowd Management On September 17-18; Check Details
Mumbai Ganpati Visarjan 2024: WR To Set Up Special Arrangements At Charni Rd Station For Crowd Management On September 17-18; Check Details
Salman Khan Flies Back To Mumbai, Visits Malaika Arora's Family After Her Stepfather Anil Mehta Dies By Suicide
Salman Khan Flies Back To Mumbai, Visits Malaika Arora's Family After Her Stepfather Anil Mehta Dies By Suicide
Navi Mumbai: Residents Raise Concerns As NMIAL Seeks Building Height Details Over Violation Fears
Navi Mumbai: Residents Raise Concerns As NMIAL Seeks Building Height Details Over Violation Fears

While concerned citizens have raised their concerns, Alert Citizens Team convenor and activist B N Kumar wondered as to why NMIAL has created tension among the people with such letters.

He has drawn the attention of NMMC and the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) which had issued the occupancy certificates, to this letter and wondered as to why the NMIAL is approaching the residents directly.

Read Also
NMIAL Says No Bird Threat To Navi Mumbai International Airport, Greens Call To Save Wetlands
article-image

Kumar recalled that CIDCO, which is in-charge of the airport project, has celebrated when the Airport Surveillance Radar (ASR) was shifted to Dhakale island in Belapur from near DPS school in Nerul. This move was supposed to have eased all height restrictions of 55 metres, thus facilitating the construction beyond 16 floors.

In fact, the then CIDCO Managing Director had described the AAI decision to shift the ASR as a citizen-friendly move which will pave the way for a smooth completion of the airport and development of not only Navi Mumbai but the entire MMR, Kumar recalled.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Villagers to take out 'Torch Morcha' on August 9 to demand naming NMIA after late DB...
article-image

Hence, the NMIAL missive is nothing but citizen unfriendly, the activist said.

Meanwhile, former NMMC Standing Committee chairperson Netra Shirke has taken up the issue with MLA Ganesh Naik and the civic body.

Shirke said NMIAL could have checked the building records with the NMMC instead of harassing the residents. The buildings in question have come up long before even the airport project was conceived.

Naik assured that he would discuss the issue with the NMIAL, Shirke said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Ganpati Visarjan 2024: WR To Set Up Special Arrangements At Charni Rd Station For Crowd...

Mumbai Ganpati Visarjan 2024: WR To Set Up Special Arrangements At Charni Rd Station For Crowd...

Navi Mumbai: Residents Raise Concerns As NMIAL Seeks Building Height Details Over Violation Fears

Navi Mumbai: Residents Raise Concerns As NMIAL Seeks Building Height Details Over Violation Fears

Mumbai Roads Crumble Despite Crores In Taxes: Car Trapped In Sinkhole Near Prabhadevi's...

Mumbai Roads Crumble Despite Crores In Taxes: Car Trapped In Sinkhole Near Prabhadevi's...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Bhagyashri Atram Joins Sharad Pawar’s NCP, Criticises Ajit...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Bhagyashri Atram Joins Sharad Pawar’s NCP, Criticises Ajit...

IIT-Bombay Students' Group Opposes Objections Raised By APPSC Over Collaboration With Israeli...

IIT-Bombay Students' Group Opposes Objections Raised By APPSC Over Collaboration With Israeli...