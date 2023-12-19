Navi Mumbai: Residents Of Belapur's Sector 9 Raise Concerns Of Losing Green Spaces For Parking Slots; NMMC Says 'Following Court Orders'

Navi Mumbai: Residents Of Belapur's Sector 9 Raise Concerns Of Losing Green Spaces For Parking Spaces; NMMC 'Says Following Court Orders' |

Navi Mumbai: The resident of Sector 9, CBD Belapur are concerned over losing green space in the vicinity as also getting reduced open spaces that can be used by the people for other activities such as sports etc. Originally planned by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) for row houses and independent bungalows, the sector is now witnessing ‘encroachment’ by the residents who are either redeveloping their dwellings, or planning to increase the living space.

“The sector has row houses apart from RH2 and RH4 Type houses. These were originally planned by CIDCO due to its proximity to the Artist Village. The structures are small, originally designed and built as ground-plus-one with open space in front and back. They also have small patch of garden path and trees planted along by the authorities,” said a resident not wishing to be named.

Rapid Reconstrution Of Dilapidated Houses

The resident added that lot of reconstruction has been going on in the sector since most of the houses are in dilapidated condition and need urgent repairs. “The issue is not about reconstruction. But people don’t know if there’s an official notification from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) or CIDCO about the FSI granted for redevelopment of individual units. Also, no one knows about the guidelines on number of floors allowed, or the height at which the individual units can be built,” the resident said.

Asking whether NMMC has made it compulsory for every redeveloped building to have a compulsory parking? the resident said, “If yes, then it would mean the ground floor would be parking, and every building would be turned into ground-plus-two structures.”

While asking for home owners to take care of their parking sounds a right policy, it sounds a death knell for old colonies like Sector 9, the resident opined.

The people feel that the appearance of the colony would be destroyed if there are some homes that have encroached upon in the front, or have built three or four floor structures in a ground-plus-one colony. “If in case every house gets redeveloped as time goes, with units that were originally built by CIDCO getting older and weaker, the NMMC rules for compulsory parking would destroy the existing greenery and the area would turn into a concrete jungle,” they say.

Garden Patches Removed For Parking

Many residents have on their own, removed the garden patches to make way for parking, and compelling their neighbours to do so. “Instead of preserving the greens, the NMMC seems to be asking residents to concretise more to make room for parking cars. Also, instead of encouraging citizens to use public transport in sync with the green targets, the civic policy seems towards encouraging more private cars. There is no guarantee that additional cars won’t be parked on the lanes after converting ground floors into parking,” another resident said.

Residents say that every city tries to preserve some areas as part of the conservation efforts. Navi Mumbai, as it was originally conceived, such old structures exist in Artist Colony or the row houses in Sector 9. Changing them would remove the last remnants of a city that was planned decades ago as a model of development, the resident said and added that citizens who need all modern amenities can seek them in any node and any sector. “But most of those who came to Sector 9, are here for the greenery and the feeling of community that exists,” the conclude.

When contacted, a senior NMMC official said on condition of anonymity, “As per High Court order, one tenement has to have one parking slot. We are just following the court orders. We have also submitted our concerns with the High Court and the matter is subjudice.”