Navi Mumbai Residents Face Sleepless Nights Amid Local Power Disruptions - VIDEO

Mumbai, Navi Mumbai Residents Face Sleepless Nights Amid Local Power Disruptions |

Mumbai: Several residents in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai have been facing repeated electricity disruptions over the past few weeks, with local power cuts reportedly stretching late into the night and, in some cases, continuing until 4 am or 5 am.

The issue came into focus after a video shared on Instagram showed a woman breaking down while speaking about the ordeal. In the video, she is seen crying as she explains that the lack of electricity has left her unable to sleep through the night. The clip has drawn attention to the discomfort being faced by residents in affected pockets, especially during late-night hours.

However, the situation does not appear to indicate a city-wide electricity shortage or a broader load-shedding crisis at present. The disruptions seem to be linked mainly to local infrastructure-related problems, including ageing underground cables, transformer trips and other technical faults.

While power supply has not collapsed across the city, the recurring nature of these local outages has caused frustration among residents. For many, the concern is not just the interruption itself, but the timing of the cuts, which often affects sleep and daily routine.

Residents are now hoping for faster repairs and stronger preventive maintenance so that such disruptions do not continue through the night.

Woman’s Body Found Under Mysterious Circumstances Near Highway In Kharghar

A woman's body was found under mysterious circumstances near the Mumbai-Pune Highway in Kharghar on Saturday, leading to a police investigation into the incident.

A video from the scene has surfaced on social media, showing police personnel loading the body into an ambulance in broad daylight while traffic continues to move along the busy highway.

According to officials, the body was discovered in the Kharghar area under circumstances that are yet to be established. Police have launched an investigation to determine the identity of the deceased woman, the cause of death and whether any foul play was involved.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the woman's age or any preliminary findings from the investigation. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, which is expected to provide crucial clues regarding the cause of death.

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