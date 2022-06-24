Navi Mumbai: Residents demand action against illegal dumping in Kharghar wetland

Representative Image | FPJ Photo

Officials from the Mangrove Cell visited the wetland in sector 25 in Kharghar on June 22 following complaints from residents.

They assured to take action and also lodge a police complaint against the illegal activity going on inside the mangrove area.

According to residents, in the last few years, members of the Kharghar Wetlands and Hills group have been noticing illegal dumping of debris and excavation works in wetlands, CRZ and Forest lands.

They say that wetlands, forests and CRZ are protected under several environment-related laws and rules of the Government of India.

As a responsible group representing the interest of the society in general and the valuable flora and fauna that are being affected, they have been bringing these illegal acts to the notice of several authorities including the Wetlands Grievance Redressal committee, Konkan Mangroves committee, Forest department and Ministry of Environment.

Officials from the mangrove cell reportedly assured action against illegal dumping after the visit.