Navi Mumbai: More than 100 new cases of COVID-19 in PMC | PTI

For the last three days, more than 100 new cases of Covid are being reported under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC). On June 17, after almost four months, for the first time, more than 100 new cases of Covid were reported under the civic jurisdiction. The number of active cases under the civic jurisdiction has 623.

During June month so far, the number of active cases of Covid under PMC has seen 6 times rise. On June 23, a total of 134 new cases of Covid were reported.

Active cases in the civic jurisdiction that had come down to just 1 in the second week of April crossed 600 in mid-June. New cases were detected across all wards with the maximum in the Kharghar node. At present, the Kharghar node has 296 active cases, followed by Kamothe 110, and Kalamboli 88 of Covid. Taloja node, which had zero cases for almost three months, has only 4 active cases.

The recovery rate under the PMC has come down to 97.87 from 98.4 in June. So far, 1416 people have lost their lives due to infections.